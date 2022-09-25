New York [US], September 25 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday gave a stern message to China over its blocking blacklisting of terrorists at the UN, saying those who politicize the UNSC 1267 Sanctions regime, to defend proclaimed terrorists, do so at their own peril.

Without mentioning Pakistan, Jaishankar referred to its support to cross-border terrorism and said that "no rhetoric, however sanctimonious can ever cover-up blood stains."

"The United Nations responds to terrorism by sanctioning its perpetrators. Those who politicize the UNSC 1267 Sanctions regime, sometimes to the extent of defending proclaimed terrorists, do so at their own peril. Believe me, they advance neither their own interests nor indeed their reputation," Jaishankar said at the United Nations General Assembly without naming China.

"Having borne the brunt of cross-border terrorism for decades, India firmly advocates a 'zero-tolerance' approach. In our view, there is no justification for any act of terrorism, regardless of motivation," Jaishankar added.

Resolution 1267 provides for sanctions against individuals and entities that support or finance the acts or activities of ISIL, Al-Qaida, associated individuals, groups, undertakings and entities.

Jaishankar invited all the member states of the UN to participate in the Counter-Terrorism Committee in Mumbai and New Delhi.

He also said that India needs to create a global architecture that responds to the new tech tools deployed against open, diverse and pluralistic societies.

During the session, External Affairs Minister said that the reforms in Security Council received support from the UN members. He further said that the UN members support the reform because it recognized that the current architecture is anachronistic and ineffective.

Jaishankar also said that the justice of the global south is "decisively addressed"

"It is also perceived as deeply unfair, denying entire continents and regions a voice in a forum that deliberates their future. India is prepared to take up greater responsibilities. But it seeks at the same time to ensure that the injustice faced by the Global South is decisively addressed," Jaishankar said.

"Our call is to allow serious negotiations on such a critical matter to proceed sincerely. They must not be blocked by procedural tactics. Naysayers cannot hold the IGN process hostage in perpetuity. In these turbulent times, it is essential that the world listens to more voices of reason. And experiences more acts of goodwill. India is willing and able on both counts. We believe and advocate that this is not an era of war and conflict. On the contrary, it is a time for development and cooperation," he added.

On September 16, China put a hold on a proposal moved at the United Nations by the US and co-supported by India to designate Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist, Sajid Mir as a "global terrorist."

He is India's most wanted terrorist and was involved in the 2008 Mumbai attacks. The US moved the proposal and co-designated by India to blacklist Mir under the 1267 Al-Qaeda Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council as a global terrorist.

It is the third time that China has blocked an India-US proposal in recent months after Abdul Rehman Makki, LeT and Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) leader as well as Abdul Rauf Azhar, the brother of Jaish-e Mohammed (JEM) chief Masood Azhar was protected by Beijing.

Abdul Rehman Makki is a LeT Deputy Commander and brother-in-law of Hafiz Saeed, founder of the LeT. The UN Committee has also declared JuD, the political branch of the LeT, a terrorist front group.

Sajid Mir is a top Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT) Commander and is in charge of the "India Setup" of LeT. (ANI)

