Tokushima [Japan], June 4 (ANI): Masazumi Gotoda, Governor of Tokushima Prefecture in Japan, shared his vision for strengthening international relations, particularly with India, to promote exports and attract skilled foreign talent.

Located on Shikoku Island, one of Japan's four main islands, Tokushima has emerged as the most proactive of the island's four prefectures in advancing global engagement.

Governor Gotoda, who took office two years ago after serving 23 years in Japan's House of Representatives, has introduced bold administrative reforms aimed at transforming the prefecture. Among his first initiatives was the establishment of the International Affairs Office, a division he oversees directly.

"Deepening overseas relations is not just a policy--it's a necessity in a rapidly changing Japanese society," said Governor Gotoda in an exclusive interview with ANI.

Tokushima's ties with India are already robust, with several major Japanese firms operating in the country. Otsuka Pharmaceutical and its subsidiaries have set up facilities in Rajasthan and Gujarat, while the well-known LED manufacturer Nichia Corporation operates in Gurgaon.

Shikoku Kakoki, another company from the region, exports shelf-stable, paper-packed tofu -- a unique food product that does not require refrigeration, showcasing Tokushima's innovation in food processing.

Facing Japan's demographic challenges such as declining population and workforce, Governor Gotoda emphasised the need for innovative governance and international collaboration.

A strong advocate of STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) education, he pointed to the success of Kamiyama Marugoto College, where nearly 90 per cent of students come from outside the prefecture.

"This institution is a symbol of our commitment to cultivating future-ready talent," he said. Governor Gotoda is also championing the acceptance of foreign workers to address labour shortages.

Last year, Tokushima recorded Japan's highest increase in both the rate and amount of the minimum wage.

He believes this competitive wage growth will help attract high-level professionals and visitors from India. "We are committed to creating an environment where international talent can thrive," he said. Tokushima is not only progressive in policy but also rich in tradition and natural beauty.

The prefecture is home to Awa Odori, Japan's iconic dance festival, as well as sacred pilgrimage routes and lush landscapes. Governor Gotoda's office reflects his pride in local culture, adorned with Tokushima's specialty products.

"Promoting our cultural assets through global partnerships is a vital part of our strategy," he added. In his concluding remarks, Governor Gotoda expressed hope that India and Tokushima will forge even stronger ties in the coming years--anchored in shared values of innovation, tradition, and mutual prosperity. (ANI)

