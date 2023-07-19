New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane on Wednesday discussed issues of mutual interest with Japan’s State Minister of Cabinet Office Yoshiaki Wada in New Delhi.

“Yoshiaki Wada, State Minister of Cabinet Office, Japan called on Defence Secretary @giridhararamane in New Delhi today to discuss issues of mutual interest,” Ministry of Defence Principal Spokesperson A. Bharat Bhushan Babu tweeted on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw held a meeting with the CEO and President of Rapidus Corporation Atsuyoshi Koike and a team from Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry. The two sides discussed furthering cooperation between India and Japan in semiconductor design and manufacturing.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Ashwini Vaishnaw stated: "Met Atsuyoshi Koike, CEO and President of Rapidus Corporation and a team from the Ministry of Economy, Trade & Industry, Govt of Japan. Discussed on furthering Indo-Japan cooperation in semiconductor design and manufacturing."

Earlier on July 6, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Japan's former Prime Minister and Chairman of the Japan-India Association (JIA) Yoshihide Suga. The two held discussions on deepening India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership in different areas, including parliamentary exchanges, investment and economic ties.

"Glad to receive @sugawitter, Chairman JIA and former PM of Japan, along with the 'Ganesha group' of Japanese Parliamentarians and @keidanren CEOs. Had an engaging discussion on deepening our Special Strategic and Global Partnership in different areas, including parliamentary exchanges, investment and economic ties, P2P links, tourism and skill development," PM Modi tweeted.

The former Japan Prime Minister was on a visit to India with a delegation of over 100 members comprising government officials, Keidanren (Japan Business Federation), and members of the "Ganesha no Kai" group of Parliamentarians.

PM Modi had a fruitful interaction with accompanying members of the "Ganesha no Kai" Parliamentary group on strengthening Parliamentary linkages between the two countries, as per a release issued by the Prime Minister's office.

They welcomed the growing popularity of Yoga and Ayurveda in Japan and discussed ways to further strengthen cultural ties between India and Japan. (ANI)

