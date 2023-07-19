Mumbai, July 19: A former high-ranking executive at Google, Mo Gawdat, who served as chief business officer for the company's secretive research-and-development division, X, has said sex robots integrated with artificial intelligence have the potential to make human partners unnecessary in the bedroom. Gawdat predicted that AI would revolutionise the concept of love and relationships, blurring the lines between authentic human intimacy and artificially created sexual encounters. This technological advancement could lead to a fundamental "redesign of love and relationships," where people may find it increasingly challenging to discern between real-life experiences and those generated artificially.

According to the New York Post, Gawdat, during an interview on the "Impact Theory" podcast hosted by Tom Bilyeu, expressed the belief that the near future will witness human beings simulating sexual experiences using advanced virtual reality and augmented reality headsets like Apple's Vision Pro or a Quest 3. The headsets combined with AI-powered bots will trick people into thinking that the sex robot is real, he continued. Gawdat asserted that artificial means have the potential to recreate even the mental and emotional stimuli associated with intimacy. AI Indulges in Sex Chats! AI-Powered Digital Girlfriend Goes Rogue, Lands Influencer in Trouble by Having Sex Talks With Men.

Gawdat emphasised that as technology continues to advance, computer-backed systems will possess the capability to interface with the human brain, leading it to perceive and believe that it is engaging in interactions with another human being, effectively simulating peer-like experiences. “If we think a few years further and think of Neuralink and other ways of connecting directly to your nervous system, why would you need another being in the first place? You know, that’s (real-life human relationships) actually quite messy," he said. Marriage With AI Chatbot: US Woman Marries 'Virtual Man' Eren Kartal Who Is Made Using Artificial Intelligence, Shares Bedtime Routine With Her 'Perfect Husband'.

Gawdat also dismissed the heated debate surrounding the "sentience" of AI-powered bots, stating that it becomes inconsequential when the human brain is convincingly led to believe that these bots are real.

