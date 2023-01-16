Hanoi [Vietnam], January 16 (ANI): The Japanese company, JCB, has launched a new variety of credit cards in Vietnam. This allows customers to select from a variety of 12 card designs including a happy cat, Sushi, Sumo, Tea set, Orizuru and more.

The first credit card of JCB International was launched in 2011 in Vietnam. This card was launched with the cooperation of the Military Commerce Joint Stock Bank.

An official of JCB International, Kazuma Shukuin stated that JCB started issuing credit cards in Vietnam in 2011, and has grown steadily since then. Currently, nearly 4 million customers are using JCB cards. In addition, the cashless trend has accelerated significantly amid economic growth in Vietnam. Cashless is supported by a variety of consumer needs. Military Bank is one of the banks in Vietnam that has been expanding in recent years by focusing more and more on the digital field.

JCB and Military Bank are issuing virtual cards and making new efforts. Vietnam and Japan also have diplomatic relations with each other on the 50th anniversary of next year. JCB intends to contribute to the cashless society in Vietnam by providing Japanese-style service, the official added.

Marking the launch, an event was held where Yoshiki Kaneko, president of JCB international and Vu Thanh Trung, Head of Digital Banking Military Bank addressed the audience and emphasized how JCB International respects and tries to serve the Vietnamese market.

JCB International is launching new varieties of cards all over the world, but its focus remains on Asian countries.

Adding further, Shukuin said, "JCB is expanding its customer base, mainly in Asia. Now, there are more and more opportunities for customers to go abroad after-corona, and during the corona period, and the use of the service on the Internet such as the EC site spread greatly. To meet these needs, JCB is working to improve convenience by increasing the number of places and services where cards can be used all over the world. We intend to expand our business worldwide so that our customers can enjoy it."

JCB is coming up with new innovations and is constantly progressing in the field of digitalization. Its strategy involves studying the consumer market and gaining the trust of its targeted consumer base. (ANI)

