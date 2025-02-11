Paris [France], February 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday highlighted the potential risk of Artificial Intelligence such as deepfakes and disinformation and urged world leaders to democratise the technology and re-skilling the people.

Addressing the AI Summit in Paris on Tuesday, PM Modi emphasised that the technology must be rooted in local ecosystem and should enhance trust and transparency making them more people-centric to tackle the concerns related to cyber security.

"We must develop open source systems that enhance trust and transparency. We must build quality data centres free from biases, we must democratize technology and create people centre applications. We must address concerns related to cyber security, disinformation and deepfakes. We must also ensure that technology is rooted in local ecosystems for it to be effective and useful." PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister noted the threat of unemployment due to AI and urged that skilling and re-skilling of people is needed to tackle such issues.

"Loss of jobs is AI's most feared disruption, but history has shown that work does not disappear due to technology, only its nature changes. We need to invest in skilling and re-skilling our people for an AI-driven future," PM Modi said.

Moreover, the Prime Minister pitched to ensure access of AI to everyone noting that it can transform millions of lives and improve sectors like health, education and agriculture.

Noting India's success in building digital public infrastructure, PM Modi said that the country leads in AI adoption and techno-legal solutions on data privacy.

"India has successfully built a digital public infrastructure for over 1.4 billion people at a very low cost. It is built around an open and accessible network. It has regulations and a wide range of applications to modernise our economy, reform governance and transform the lives of our people...Today, India leads in AI adoption and techno-legal solutions on data privacy...We have one of the world's largest AI talent pools."

PM Modi is co-chairing AI Summit in Paris along with French President Emmanuel Macron. PM Modi is on the visit to France till February 12. He will also visit the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) project, a significant international collaboration in nuclear fusion research. In a tribute to historical ties, the Prime Minister will also visit the Mazargues War Cemetery to honour Indian soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the World Wars.

Following his visit to France, PM Modi will travel to the United States for a two-day visit at the invitation of US President Donald Trump. (ANI)

