London [UK], January 20 (ANI): UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday congratulated US President-elect Joe Biden ahead of his presidential inauguration in Washington and said he was looking forward to working closely with his new administration.

"I warmly congratulate Joe Biden on his historic inauguration as 46th president of the United States and look forward to working closely with his new administration as we defeat Covid and build back better from the pandemic," Johnson said in a statement released late on Tuesday as quoted by Sputnik.

Biden will be sworn in as the 46th president of the United States on Wednesday after defeating Republican incumbent President Donald Trump in the November presidential elections.

Sputnik further reported that Johnson, who has faced criticism for his praise of Trump in the past, said now that the UK and the US share the same goals in their fight against COVID-19, climate change, defense, security and in promoting and defending democracy.

"Only through international cooperation can we truly overcome the shared challenges which we face," he said.

Johnson added that he is also looking forward to welcoming Biden at the G7 summit to be held in the English county of Cornwall in June and at the COP26 climate change conference in November. (ANI)

