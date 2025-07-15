Washington, Jul 15 (AP) A federal judge barred the Trump administration from using its ban on travellers from some countries to keep 80 already-vetted refugees from entering the United States.

In a decision late Monday, US District Judge Jamal Whitehead in Seattle said President Donald Trump's June order banning the entry of people from 12 countries “expressly states” that it does not limit the ability of people to seek refugee status.

Also Read | India Raises Pahalgam Terror Attack at SCO Meeting: EAM S Jaishankar Calls for 'Uncompromising Position' on Combatting Terrorism.

“In other words, by its plain terms, the Proclamation excludes refugees from its scope,” the judge wrote.

Barring refugees from entering the US would limit their ability to seek refugee status and therefore run counter to the Republican president's order, the judge said.

Also Read | Donald Trump's Ultimatum to Vladimir Putin on Ukraine War: Russia Must Make Peace With Kyiv in 50 Days or Face 100% Tariff.

He ordered the administration to immediately resume processing 80 “presumptively protected refugees” that were rejected based on the travel ban.

The State Department did not immediately have comment Tuesday.

Whitehead also set out a framework for the government to vet refugees from the countries covered by the travel ban and other countries who were denied entry when the president suspended the nation's refugee admissions programme within hours of taking office on January 20.

The decision left thousands of refugees who had already gone through a sometimes years-long vetting process to start new lives in America stranded at various locations around the world, including relatives of active-duty US military personnel and more than 1,600 Afghans who assisted America's war efforts.

Some individual refugees sued, along with refugee aid organisations who said the administration froze their funding. They later asked the judge to make the case a class-action lawsuit so that the rulings could apply to other refugees facing similar circumstances.

In May, Whitehead said the suspension likely amounted to a nullification of congressional will, since Congress created and funded the refugee admissions programme. He issued a preliminary injunction in February barring the federal government from suspending refugee processing and refugee aid funding.

But the 9th US Circuit put most of that decision on hold in March, finding the administration was likely to win the case because the president has broad authority to determine who is allowed to enter the country. (AP)

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)