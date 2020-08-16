Washington [US], August 16 (ANI): Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris on Saturday took a trip down memory lane, recalling her mother's attempts to "instil a love of good idli" in her and sister Maya and "long walks" with her grandfather in Chennai.

Speaking during an event by 'South Asians of Biden', Harris extended wishes on India's Independence Day and said Indian and US communities are bound together by so much more than their shared history and culture.

Also Read | Burj Khalifa Illuminated in Tricolour on Indian Independence Day 2020, Watch Video: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 15, 2020.

"When my mother Shyamala [Gopalan] stepped off a plane in California as a 19-year-old, she didn't have much in way of belongings but she carried with her lessons from home, including ones she'd learned from her parents," she said.

Harris said that her mother, a Tamil Indian-American who became a leading cancer researcher and activist, would take her and sister Maya to India because she wanted her daughters to understand where she had come from.

Also Read | Fatima Jinnah Women University Website Hacked on Indian Independence Day 2020; Greetings, Message of 'Mandir Lahore, Karachi Mei Banayenge' Pasted.

The California Senator remembered how she and her grandfather would go on long walks in what was then called Madaras where the latter would tell Harris about "heroes" who were involved in the freedom struggle in India. She said that the lessons from her grandfather P V Gopalan, a career civil servant, are a big reason "why I am where I am today".

"Growing up, my mother would take my sister Maya and me back to what was then called Madras because she wanted us to understand where she had come from and where we had ancestry. And, of course, she always wanted to instil in us, a love of good Idli," she said

"In Madras, I would go on long walks with my grandfather, who at that point was retired, and we take morning walks where I pulled his hand and he would tell me about the heroes who are responsible for the birth of the world's biggest democracy, and he would explain that 'tt's on us to pick up where they left off'. Those lessons are a big reason why I am where I am today," she added.

Harris, who recently was picked by Joe Biden as his running make, will become not only the first Black woman with the ticket but she's also the first Indian-American. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)