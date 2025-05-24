Moscow [Russia], May 24 (ANI): Following the all-party delegation's visit to Russia, led by DMK MP Kanimozhi to Russia, Indian Ambassador to Russia Vinay Kumar said the visit sent a strong message reaffirming India's "zero tolerance" policy towards terrorism.

Kumar said that Russian leaders understand the danger posed by terrorism linked to Pakistan and pointed out that many of the major terror attacks across the world in recent decades have connections to Pakistan. He highlighted that even Osama bin Laden was found living in a Pakistani military town, and that many other terrorists who operated in Russia had received training in Pakistani camps.

Also Read | X Outage in India: Elon Musk's Platform Down in Country, Thousands of Indian Users Unable To Login and Load New Posts.

Speaking to ANI, Kumar said, "The first outcome of the visit is that there is full understanding of the threat that terrorism emanating from Pakistan poses to the larger international community, not only India. Second, there is a complete understanding that this threat needs to be tackled. There is unflinching support for the fight against terrorism. There is also an understanding that it cannot be business as usual, that there is a need to take a tough stand, and that we all want this problem to be resolved through political and diplomatic means. India has the right to defend itself..."

He said, "Her delegation's visit to Russia in the first place conveyed India's determination of zero tolerance for terrorism and what the new normal that the government of India, the Prime Minister, has talked about. There is nobody in Russia who actually has any doubt about the threat that terrorism poses as it emanates from Pakistan, because most terror attacks across the world in the last few decades have a signature or direct involvement of Pakistani actors. Not only was Osama bin Laden living in the military township, but also a large number of other terrorists who are very active in Russia itself, had got training from those institutions being run by the Pakistani establishment."

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine Prisoner Swap: Moscow Says Both Countries Swapped Hundreds More Prisoners, Hours After Mass Strike on Kyiv.

Kumar noted that the visit will strengthen India-Russia cooperation, especially in the area of counterterrorism.

"Russia-India relations are very multifaceted and very wide. One aspect of that cooperation is counterterrorism. Russia was the first country with which we signed an MoU in 2002, and established a joint working group on counterterrorism. And within the framework of this, interagency consultations are held on a regular basis, and relevant information exchange of views takes place. So the visit of this delegation will further deepen those cooperations," he said.

Earlier in the day, Kumar said that India's message to Pakistan was "simple and clear" that any escalation would be met with a response.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, he said, "Our message was very simple and very clear that India will respond to any escalation by Pakistan. They had started with a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, and there had to be a response."

Further, the envoy emphasised that "every action will have consequences."

Highlighting India's stance, he affirmed, "Our message was crystal clear to all the leaders who spoke to Indian leaders that if Pakistan wants to cease fire, if Pakistan wants to stop this, then they simply have to call the Indian military command."

The delegation, led by Kanimozhi, includes Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Rajeev Rai, Capt. Brijesh Chowta of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Prem Chand Gupta of Rashtriya Janata Dal, Ashok Kumar Mittal of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and former Ambassador Manjeev S Puri. They arrived in Moscow on Friday.

On Saturday, the delegation members paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi's statue at the Indian Embassy in Moscow, where they were warmly welcomed by Indian Ambassador to the Russian Federation Vinay Kumar.

They also held a meeting with the Russian State Duma and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Apart from Russia, the delegation will visit Slovenia, Greece, Latvia, and Spain to highlight Operation Sindoor and reaffirm India's unwavering stand against terrorism. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)