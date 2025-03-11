Karachi [Pakistan], March 11 (ANI): Residents of Karachi are struggling with a sharp increase in the prices of essential goods as Ramadan begins, making it difficult for many to afford basic necessities, TNN Stories reported.

The cost of vegetables, oil, fruits, dry fruits, spices, and clothing has risen significantly since the start of the holy month, leaving citizens frustrated and burdened.

Ahsan, an elderly resident, voiced his concerns, saying, "People are afraid to protest against the government during Ramadan, fearing police retaliation. Just a week before Ramadan, the prices of daily essentials were much lower, but now everything is incredibly expensive."

He also attributed the price hikes to a lack of accountability in large markets, where sellers take advantage of the public's helplessness.

Another resident, Haji Muhammad Ali, blamed the authorities for neglecting the issue. "The authorities are asleep, receiving their hefty salaries, while the ordinary people bear the brunt of this inflation. They do not care about the hardships faced by the common man," he said. His frustration reflects the widespread discontent among citizens who feel abandoned by the government.

Local shopkeepers are facing criticism for allegedly exploiting the situation, with prices of dry fruits, spices, and crockery soaring beyond affordability, reported TNN Stories.

"It's all too expensive," a local resident complained, pointing out that middle- and lower-class families are the most affected. Another resident expressed concern about the lack of alternatives, stating, "What will people eat if they boycott these products? They are helpless."

Despite their anger, many citizens feel powerless to push back against the price surges, fearing government retaliation. As Ramadan continues, the public is demanding greater accountability from both market regulators and officials to ensure that basic necessities remain within reach, TNN Stories reported.

The steep rise in costs has sparked widespread frustration, with many questioning whether the authorities will take action to protect struggling communities during this sacred month. (ANI)

