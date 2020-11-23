Karachi [Pakistan], November 23 (ANI): Karachi's fire department lies in sheer neglect as not only the infrastructure is crumbling but the firefighters have not been paid for a couple of months.

The fire department of Karachi, the capital of the Pakistani province of Sindh, is in a dilapidated condition as fire stations are non-functional, equipment and facilities are outdated and the firefighters have not been paid.

Also Read | COVID-19 Cases in US May Double Before President-Elect Joe Biden Takes Office: Study.

According to a report by Geo News, Sindh Information and Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah paid a visit to the city's central fire station on Sunday where he was briefed on the dilapidated state of the department.

The minister was further informed that only 11 of the 25 fire stations in Karachi city are functional.

Also Read | Gavin Newsom, California Governor, Quarantine After COVID-19 Exposure.

Geo News also reported that there are a meagre five snorkels available for use in firefighting operations at high-rise buildings but only two actually work.

During the visit, the minister said that the government will "soon" clear the arrears of fire risk allowance for three months.

This latest report comes just a few months after at least four people were killed and seven injured when a fire engulfed a three-storey building in the city's Hijrat Colony. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)