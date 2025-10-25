Peshawar [Pakistan], October 25 (ANI): Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province of Pakistan, Sohail Afridi, on Saturday demanded that the federal government release PKR 550 billion owed to the province, urging Islamabad to convene a meeting of the National Finance Commission (NFC) without delay, the Dawn reported.

According to Dawn, addressing a council in the province's Khyber district, Afridi accused the centre of neglecting KP's financial and security concerns, saying, "After 9/11, Pakistan entered a foreign war without our consent. Our homes, markets, and mosques were destroyed, yet we gave sacrifices for Pakistan."

Also Read | Pakistan-Afghanistan Tensions: Pak Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Warns of 'Open War' if Ongoing Peace Dialogue Fails.

Warning against the launch of any new military operation in the tribal districts, Afridi said, "The people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will not be made scapegoats again. Despite claims that these areas were cleared in 2018, preparations are being made for new operations."

The chief minister stressed that while the province supports peace efforts, it would not tolerate civilian casualties.

Also Read | CJI BR Gavai Meets Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck; Announces Law Clerk Positions for Bhutanese Graduates at Supreme Court.

"We stand with the state for peace, but under no circumstances will we support collateral damage. If any innocent life is lost this time, there will be accountability," he asserted, as quoted by Dawn.

Afridi also called for provincial inclusion in national decision-making, saying that any plans concerning KP "must involve the provincial government and its parliamentarians" rather than being decided "behind closed doors".

Earlier, Afridi chaired a high-level meeting at the Chief Minister's House in Peshawar with senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, including Chairman Barrister Gohar, Provincial President Junaid Akbar, and former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, as reported by Dawn.

The meeting reviewed the province's law and order situation and agreed to hold a "grand peace jirga" in the KP Assembly.

According to a statement issued by the CM's office, the 'jirga' will bring together former chief ministers, governors, scholars, tribal elders, civil society members, lawyers, and other key figures to develop a unified strategy for lasting peace in the province.

"The aim of the peace 'jirga' is to eliminate terrorism and formulate a joint approach for sustainable peace," the statement read, adding that participants paid tribute to the sacrifices made by the police force.

Afridi further reaffirmed his government's support for law enforcement, saying, "The provincial government stands firmly with the police. Providing modern equipment, training, and resources to our force remains our top priority," as reported by Dawn. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)