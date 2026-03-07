VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 7: Known for its rich cultural heritage, Pune witnessed opening of Chinmaya Vishwa Vidhyapeeth's School of Kalayoga on Friday, March 6 at Baner. The facility was inaugurated at the hands of Pujya Swami Swaroopananda, Head of Chinmaya Mission and Chancellor of Chinimaya Vishwa Vidyapeeth.

The Chinmaya Vishwa Vidyapeeth is a truly unique institution where the timeless Guru-Sisya Parampara flourishes within a modern university framework. The newly inaugurated School of Kalayoga at Baner will offer a rare and enriching opportunity to learn Indian Classical Music in the Gurukul tradition, while simultaneously earning a recognized university degree.

Speaking on the occassion, Pramodini Rao, Director, Chinmaya Naada Bindu in Pune and Head of School of Kalayoga, said, "India is known for its ancient wisdom and knowledge systems. Connecting to our roots is certainly advantageous, as there is so much experiential learning that is available, if only we were to seek it. As per Swami Tejomayananda, the purpose of music is to elevate the arts, artists and audience to a higher level. Music education should also focus on this aspect rather than just to cater to honing musical skills."

The School of Kalayoga will offer a four year undergraduate program (BA Hons in Music), a two year postgraduate program (MA in Music), and a doctoral program (PhD in Music). The undergraduate and postgraduate programs will specialise in Hindustani Vocal, Bansuri and Tabla. The doctoral program will be focused on advanced research in performance, pedagogy, musicology, and Indian knowledge systems.

All the programs offered by the School of Kalaygoa emphaise on deep, immersive, and personalized musical training. The systematic academic structure and research orientation is great add on.

One of the most distinctive features of the School of Kalayoga is its two-layer teaching system which involves a Guru and assistant professors. The Guru is the primary mentor guiding students in the traditional, experiential mode of transmission. The assistant professors focus on teaching, supporting academic, theoretical, and research-based learning. The dual approach ensures holistic growth -- combining embodied musical knowledge, rigorous practice (riyaz), theoretical understanding, and research competence.

At the School of Kalayoga, music is not merely a subject -- it is a sadhana, a way of life. The students are immersed in a rich cultural environment filled with concerts, baithaks, festivals, and scholarly interactions.

