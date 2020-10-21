Glasgow [Scotland], October 21 (ANI): The kidnapping of Sindh inspector general of police (IGP) and later arrest of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Mohammad Safdar Awan in Karachi might lead to Prime Minister Imran Khan's Watergate scandal as "IG police is under federal government", said a Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) activist.

Taking to Twitter, Amjad Ayub Mirza said, "IG sindh kidnapped @ 4am. Allegedly forced 2 take action against Nawaz Sharif's soninlaw. Army chief Bajwa orders enquiry. Senior police officers in sindh refuse 2 work. This single incident cud bcome Khan's Watergate since IG police is under federal government."

On early Monday, the police had arrested Safdar Awan, from the hotel they were staying in Karachi, hours after the PML-N vice-president had lashed out at Prime Minister Imran Khan and the PTI government at second power show of 11-party opposition alliance People's Democratic Movement (PDM), which was attended by thousands of people.

"Police broke my room door at the hotel I was staying at in Karachi and arrested Capt. Safdar," Maryam tweeted early Monday.

He was later released on bail.

Citing the statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Dawn reported that Bajwa on Tuesday has directed the Karachi Corps Commander to "immediately inquire into the circumstances to determine the facts and report back as soon as possible".

The statement came minutes after Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari asked General Bajwa and Director General Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt Gen Faiz Hameed to probe into the circumstances that led to the incident. (ANI)

