Moscow, Jul 12 (AP) Russian prosecutors on Tuesday brought criminal charges against another opposition figure who has criticised Russia's military campaign in Ukraine, his lawyer said.

Ilya Yashin was due to be released after spending 15 days in jail on charges of failing to obey police.

Also Read | Jafar Panahi Jailed: Iran Arrests Third Outspoken Filmmaker in Escalating Crackdown.

Instead, Yashin was charged under a new law making it a crime to spread false information about the military, said his lawyer, Vadim Prokhorov.

It carries a potential sentence of up to 15 years in prison.

Also Read | US: Three-Year-Old Boy Dies in Hot Car Parked Outside Miami Area Jewish Center.

Prosecutors were searching Yashin's Moscow home on Tuesday evening, Prokhorov said on Facebook.

Russia has cracked down on those who criticism what it calls the “special military operation” in Ukraine.

Vladimir Kara-Muza, a well-known opposition figure, was arrested in April and charged under the same law. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)