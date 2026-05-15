World News | Kremlin Says Putin's China Visit to Take Place 'very Soon'

Moscow [Russia], May 15 (ANI): The Kremlin on Thursday (local time) said that preparations for Russian President Vladimir Putin's upcoming visit to China are nearly complete, with official dates expected to be announced shortly, according to the Russian news agency TASS.

Speaking at a briefing, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the visit was in its final stages of preparation.

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"We will announce them very soon. This visit is being prepared. We can say that preparations are already complete; we are just putting the finishing touches on it. It will take place very soon," Peskov said.

According to TASS, Putin's upcoming trip to China was among the key topics discussed during Thursday's Kremlin briefing.

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The Kremlin, however, did not disclose further details regarding the agenda or meetings planned during the Russian leader's visit.

Earlier, on May 9 (local time), Russian President Vladimir Putin had stated that he presented a situational update on the Ukraine conflict to India, China, and the United States, paving the way for a three-day ceasefire with Kyiv, as Russia commemorates Victory Day, marking the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump on Thursday said China would like to see the Strait of Hormuz open.

Trump, in an interview with Fox News, said, "President Xi would like to see a deal made. He said, 'If I can be of any help at all, I would like to be of help.' Anybody that buys that much oil has obviously got some kind of relationship, but he'd like to see the Hormuz Strait open."

Trump also extended an invitation to President Xi and Madame Peng to visit the White House on September 24, and proposed a toast at the state banquet dinner in Beijing.

Trump said, "To the rich and enduring ties between the American and Chinese people. It's a very special relationship."

He added, "As allies in World War II, President Franklin Roosevelt's mentions of the brave people of China... drew loud cheers in his speeches in the United States, and everybody loved what he had to say."

Xi adopted a warm and conciliatory tone during a state banquet honouring US President Donald Trump on Thursday, proposing that China's "great rejuvenation" and America's "Make America Great Again" agenda could advance together as the two powers work towards a more stable bilateral relationship.

In a high-stakes toast in Beijing during dinner, Xi characterised the bond between the globe's two largest economies as the most vital bilateral connection of the modern era, issuing a firm caution that both nations "must make it work and never mess it up."

"The people of China and the United States are both great peoples," Xi remarked, adding that the pursuit of their respective national goals "can go hand in hand."

He further noted that "both countries can help each other succeed and advance the well-being of the whole world."

Throughout the evening, the Chinese leader consistently advocated for collaboration, asserting that both countries stand to benefit from "cooperation" and suffer from "confrontation." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)