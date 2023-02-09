Lahore [Pakistan], February 9 (ANI): Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday is all set to hear the appeal of former Pakistan Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto's murder case after a span of five and a half years, The Express Tribune reported.

Justices Sadaqat Ali Khan and Mirza Waqas Rauf were appointed to a special division bench by Chief Justice of the LHC Muhammad Ameer Bhatti. Eight appeals pertaining to this case will be heard by the bench today.

Asif Zardari, co-chair of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), the late Gen. (ret.) Pervez Musharraf, the five accused, and the police officials who were found guilty of crimes received notices, The Express Tribune reported.

Musharraf was charged in the case, and an ongoing warrant is out for his permanent arrest. However, the appeal against him will probably be rejected after his passing.

Benazir Bhutto, who has been the only female prime minister in Pakistan was assassinated on December 27, 2007, while attending a rally in Rawalpindi.

Aitzaz, Sher Zaman, and Hasnain, three of the five accused, will testify in court; Abdul Rasheed is being held in Adiala Jail. Rafaqaat, the fifth defendant, is gone.

Saud Aziz and Khurram Shahzad, two police officers involved in the case, are free on bail. Both were given a 17-year prison term and a PKR 1 million fine.

She was killed, addressing an election rally in the historic Liaquat Bagh in Rawalpindi. Benazir was reportedly killed by a 15-year-old suicide bomber.

Over 20 party workers were also killed and 71 others were seriously injured in the attack on the former premier, The Express Tribune reported. (ANI)

