Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Birmingham, Mar 13 (PTI) World Championship bronze medallist shuttler Lakshya Sen moved into the second round with an easy straight game win over Denmark's Magnus Johannesen at the All England Championships here on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old brushed aside the Dane 21-14 21-15 in 40 minutes in the men's singles opening round contest.

Also Read | Pakistan: Former Prime Minister Imran Khan Warns of Sri Lanka-Like Crisis in Country Amid High Inflation.

In the round of 16, he will meet another Danish opponent in fourth seed Anders Antonsen.

The women's doubles pair of Tanish Crasto and Ashiwini Ponnappa also progressed to the round of 16 with a comfortable 21-13 21-18 win over Hong Kong's Yeung Nga Ting and Yeung Pui Lam.

Also Read | Earthquake in Afghanistan: Quake of Magnitude 5.3 on Richter Scale Jolts Asian Country, No Casualties Reported.

The unseeded Indian duo will take on the fifth seed Chinese duo of Zhang Shuxian and Zheng Yu in the pre-quarterfinals.

However, it was curtains for young Priyanshu Rajawat, who lost a hard-fought men's singles contest to Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo.

Rajawat went down 19-21 21-1 9-21.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)