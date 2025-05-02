Washington, May 1 (AP) President Donald Trump said Thursday that he's naming Secretary of State Marco Rubio as acting national security adviser to replace Mike Waltz, whom he is nominating for United Nations ambassador.

Trump announced the switch-up shortly after news broke that Waltz and his deputy Alex Wong were departing the administration just weeks after it was revealed he added a journalist to a Signal chat being used to discuss military plans.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack: 'America Stands in Solidarity With India, Supports the Right To Defend Itself' Says Pete Hegseth to Rajnath Singh.

Here's the latest:

Also Read | US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz To Step Down From Post After Signal Chat Fiasco, Alex Wong Also Out.

Trump names Secretary of State Rubio as acting national security adviser, taps Waltz for UN envoy

Trump announced the moves on Thursday after news broke that Waltz and his deputy Alex Wong were departing the administration.

The announcement just weeks after it was revealed that Waltz added a journalist to a Signal chat being used to discuss military plans. Rubio will also continue to serve as secretary of state.

Trump threatens sanctions against anyone who purchases Iranian oil

The president's threat comes after planned talks over Tehran's rapidly advancing nuclear program were postponed.

Trump wrote on social media Thursday that “All purchases of Iranian Oil, or Petrochemical products, must stop, NOW!”

He said any country or person who buys those products from Iran will not be able to do business with the US.

The threat came after Oman announced that talks scheduled for this coming weekend have been postponed.

Justice Department sues Hawaii and Michigan over planned lawsuits against fossil fuel companies

The department argues in filings Wednesday that the states' lawsuits alleging harms that play a role in climate change would infringe on the federal government's authority.

The federal lawsuits raise questions over states' abilities to take climate action without federal opposition.

In court filings, the DOJ said the federal Clean Air Act “creates a comprehensive program for regulating air pollution in the United States and “displaces” the ability of States to regulate greenhouse gas emissions beyond their borders.”

When burned, fossil fuels release emissions such as carbon dioxide that warm the planet.

Trump creates a religious liberty commission on the National Day of Prayer

The president signed an executive order creating the panel during a White House Rose Garden ceremony to recognise the National Day of Prayer.

Its members include Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, former US housing secretary Ben Carson and TV talk-show host Phil McGraw. The commission was Patrick's idea, Trump said.

Patrick told Trump, “There has never been a president who has invoked the name of Jesus more than you.”

McGraw said Trump is a “man of deep faith … who wants this country to have a heart and have religion.”

US State Department says American officials met with Syria's interim authorities in Washington

The meeting Tuesday was the first known Trump administration contact with Syrian officials since the fall of President Bashar Assad in a lightning rebel offensive in December.

The new Syrian authorities arrived in the US last week to attend a series of meetings in Washington and New York as part of an effort to urge relief from harsh sanctions that were imposed by America and its allies after Assad's brutal crackdown on anti-government protests in 2011 that spiralled into a civil war.

In a statement released Wednesday, the State Department said while they do not discuss “private diplomatic conversations,” they continue to urge the interim authorities to “choose policies that will reinforce stability” for Syrians, “assure peace with Syria's neighbours,” while developing the war-torn country's economy.

“Any future normalization of relations or lifting of sanctions will depend on the interim authorities' actions and positive response to the specific confidence building measures we have communicated,” the State Department said.

Trump says taxes increasing may make people give up their religion

Addressing a National Day of Prayer Event in the White House Rose Garden, Trump vowed: “We're bringing back religion in our country” and doing so “quickly and strongly.”

The president used the occasion to again promise that tax-cut legislation would work its way through Congress.

Trump noted that he was addressing “a religious ceremony” but, added that, to him, “That's part of the religion because, if your taxes go up” than some people “might give up your religion.”

“You might have no choice. You'll be working too hard to try and make it,” he said if taxes rise.

Sex assault reports in the US military fell by nearly 4 pc last year, fueled by a big drop in the Army

A Pentagon report released Thursday says there were 8,195 reported sexual assaults in 2024 involving members of the military, compared with 8,515 in 2023.

It was the second year in a row with a decrease, reversing a troubling trend that has plagued the Defense Department for more than a decade.

Defense officials say that while the decline is a good sign, the numbers of reported assaults are still too high and the military needs to do more to get victims to report the often undisclosed crime.

Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum says she spoke with Trump about ongoing trade negotiations

“It was a good conversation,” Sheinbaum said during her daily news briefing. “Even though there wasn't a specific agreement, the important thing is that we're working on it.”

Sheinbaum, who said she and Trump spoke for 10 to 15 minutes Thursday morning, noted that the Trump administration had relaxed some of the tariffs on automobiles and auto parts this week, but said Mexico is still looking for a better deal for the automotive sector, as well as for steel and aluminum which face their own US tariffs.

The US is looking to reduce its trade deficit with Mexico, she said, noting that Mexico was working to find ways to help them do that.

The leaders agreed that their cabinet secretaries would continue negotiating.

“It is a good sign that we continue advancing,” she said. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)