Washington, May 19 (PTI) A bipartisan group of lawmakers has introduced legislation in the US Congress which proposes protection to children of documented dreamers, a significant majority of whom are Indian Americans, from self-deportation after turning 21 years.

Long-term visa holders known as documented dreamers, who are estimated to be about 250,000, grew up legally in the US but risk deportation when they turn 21 years old.

The current system forces documented dreamers to leave the US and return to their country of birth, robbing them of their future and livelihoods in America.

Introduced in the House of Representatives and the Senate, America's CHILDREN Act would allow individuals to obtain permanent residency if they were brought to the US as dependent children of workers admitted under employment visas, have maintained status in the US for 10 years (including eight years as dependents), and have graduated from an institution of higher education.

It would also protect any child who has been in the US for an aggregate of eight years before the age of 21 as a dependent of an employment-based non-immigrant by allowing them to remain dependent on their parent's nonimmigrant visa until they can find another status.

The bill, among other things, establishes age-out protections that lock in a child's age on the date on which their parents file for a Green Card and would provide work authorisation for individuals qualifying for age-out protection.

“Many children of long-term visa holders who have grown up in the United States and embraced the American Dream as their own are forced by the ongoing failures of our immigration system to leave before they can start their careers and write their own American success story,” said Indian American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi.

“Documented dreamers grow up in our communities, attend our schools, and learn alongside our children,” Congresswoman Deborah Ross said.

These inspiring young people represent the very best of America, she said.

"It is long past time that we reform our broken immigration system and give documented dreamers the chance to stay in the country they love and call home,” she said.

Senator Alex Padilla said the documented dreamers are Americans in every way except one: their parent's Green Card is tied up in red tape.

“This legislation is about more than just immigration reform—it's about righting a moral wrong that's a byproduct of our outdated immigration system.

"My bill would prevent these young people from ‘aging out' of their parents' visa when they turn 21, and create additional Green Card opportunities for documented dreamers,” he said.

Over 250,000 children and young adults are living in the United States as dependents of long-term nonimmigrant visa holders (including H-1B, L-1, E-1, and E-2 workers).

These individuals grow up in the US, attend American schools, and graduate from American universities. Because they have maintained legal status, documented dreamers are not eligible for protection under DACA or the work authorisation that comes with it.

Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) is a US immigration policy that allows some individuals with unlawful presence in America after being brought to the country as children to receive a renewable two-year period of deferred action from deportation and become eligible for a work permit.

Documented dreamers welcomed the reintroduction of the bill.

“Fixing this loophole will ensure that America reaps the benefits of the contributions of the children it raised and educated. Ending aging-out will empower people to tap into their talents and ambitions, helping us and our country reach our fullest potential," said Dip Patel, founder of 'Improve the Dream', an organisation that represents children of legal immigrants.

"And that won't be possible if we continue to waste the product of our country's investments, by forcing thousands of American-raised and educated children to leave every year,“ said Patel.

A day earlier, members of the organisation met Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin, Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee. During the meeting, Durbin listened to documented dreamers' stories and concerns over deportation because of the inaccessibility of green cards.

“One of the most heartbreaking consequences of the Green Card backlog is its impact on young adults. They have grown up in America, and this is their home, but current law strips them of their legal status when they reach the age of 21,” said Durbin.

“All dreamers should have a viable path to citizenship. In my meeting with Improve the Dream today, I met with documented dreamers to discuss how to build support for America's CHILDREN Act so that this pathway to citizenship will be within reach,” he said.

In 2022, the House of Representatives passed a bipartisan amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that included age-out protections for dependent children on Green Card applications, as well as non-immigrant dependent children.

