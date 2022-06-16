Kyiv, Jun 16 (AP) Four European Union leaders say they support fast-tracking Ukraine becoming an official candidate to join the bloc.

That came as the leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Romania visited Kyiv on Thursday.

French President Emmanuel Macron told a news conference that the leaders "are doing everything so that Ukraine alone can decide its fate.”

Macron also promised six more powerful truck-mounted artillery guns. (AP)

