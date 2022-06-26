Beirut [Lebanon], June 26 (ANI/Xinhua): The Lebanese Ministry of Public Health warned on Saturday that the country is facing a new wave of COVID-19, urging the public to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

The warning was issued in a statement by the ministry after its Vaccine Executive Committee held an emergency meeting on the latest epidemiological developments, the Lebanese National News Agency reported.

"We are facing a new wave of the coronavirus, which is expected to be more contagious and the fastest spreading, according to the infection figures in Lebanon and in the rest of the world, which are experiencing an alarming rise," the statement said.

It stressed "the need to receive the vaccine as soon as possible, especially since the percentage of vaccinated people is still low and does not exceed 45 percent in Lebanon."

"The vaccine can be taken free of charge, regardless of the dose (the first, second, third, or fourth), at any of the vaccination centers distributed over all Lebanese territories without a prior appointment," the statement added.

The ministry announced on Saturday the registration of 836 new infections, raising the cumulative number of confirmed cases to 1,107,602, while two deaths were recorded during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths to 10,458. (ANI/Xinhua)

