Dubai, Feb 23 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday said that the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi is an ideal example of global harmony.

A 17-member Indian delegation, led by Birla, on Wednesday visited the under-construction Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Hindu Temple site in Abu Dhabi. The delegation was accompanied by the UAE Federal National Council Member Ayesha Mohammed Al Mulla.

“It is more than a temple, it is truly an Oasis of Spirituality, Beauty and Universality,” Birla said.

Bihar BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi, who is part of the delegation, said that amongst all the temples across the globe this temple is iconic and historic and marks its position in a different league.

“This morning during our meeting with H.E Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, he expressed his joy and happiness for the harmony that the upcoming BAPS Hindu Mandir and all the Indian businessman and workers are contributing to this great nation,” Modi said.

The delegation, which was was greeted by Pujya Brahmavihari Swami, was given an overview of the construction work. They observed the “Rivers of Harmony exhibit” organised at the site.

The exhibit presents the harmonious purpose, history, and construction of the BAPS Hindu Mandir and the critical community work carried out, including the Covid relief provided.

“The purpose of this traditional temple is the unification of minds and hearts. It has brought not just India and the UAE closer together but brought countries, cultures, communities, and religions closer together. We thank the leaders of both the UAE and India for their support and encouragement in creating this spiritual oasis for global harmony,” Swami said.

The delegation members also placed a brick within the construction site to mark their visit and positive sentiments. The BAPS Hindu Mandir committee has taken steps to curate an on-site exhibition for all visitors every Sunday.

