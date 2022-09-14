London, Sep 14 (PTI) The UK capital on Wednesday unleashed a major operation to manage the several thousands of people expected to queue over the next few days to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II as she lies in state at Westminster Hall.

Lying-in-State refers to the formal occasion in which a coffin is placed on view to allow the public to pay their respects to the deceased before the funeral ceremony.

Also Read | Narendra Modi, Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin Among Top Leaders To Attend First In-Person SCO Summit After COVID-19.

A massive clean up operation is in place, with Westminster City Council's "Clean Streets" team jet-washing graffiti and dirt from statues, and removing stickers from lampposts in preparation for the Queen's final journey from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.

The last time Westminster Hall organised the ceremony was in 2002 for Queen Elizabeth II's mother, who lay in state for three days and an estimated 200,000 people queued to pay their respects to the Queen Mother.

Also Read | Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Visits Recently Retaken, Devastated City of Izium (See Pics).

Some estimates are that the number would be around double for the late monarch, who will be Lying-in-State until her funeral ceremony at Westminster Abbey nearby on Monday morning.

Once inside the Palace of Westminster, people will be able to walk past the coffin at Westminster Hall, which will be raised on a catafalque and draped in the Royal Standard, with the Orb and Sceptre placed on top. It will be guarded around the clock by a vigil of units from the Sovereign's Bodyguard, the Household Division or Yeoman Warders of the Tower of London.

Mourners from across the UK and around the world have already begun joining the queue, which begins at the Albert Embankment, to run along Belvedere Road behind the London Eye, and head onto the South Bank where it will follow the River Thames past the National Theatre, Tate Modern and HMS Belfast through to Southwark Park.

Once people have passed through Albert Embankment they will be directed across Lambeth Bridge, into Victoria Tower Gardens and through airport-style security. There is also an alternative “accessible route” with timed entry slots for those less able to stand for hours.

There are strict restrictions in place on what kind and size of bags and items can be carried to the queue, with wristbands distributed to those requiring comfort breaks.

More than 1,000 volunteers, stewards, multi-faith representatives and Metropolitan Police officers will be on call around the clock during the next few days until the funeral. More than 100 Scouts aged between 18 and 25 from across the UK will join volunteers from Samaritans and British Red Cross, with first aid assistance at hand from the St. John Ambulance and other charities.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)