The 12th Edition of La Lit Tana was held on Friday, December 26, 2021, at the premises of the Embassy of India in Tsaralalana.

Antananarivo [Madagascar], November 28 (ANI): The Embassy of India's monthly literary program, known as La Lit Tana, resumed after a long hiatus.

The program initiated by Abhay Kumar, Ambassador of India to Madagascar, in 2019 provides a literary platform for talented Malagasy writers and poets to showcase and perform their literary works.

The 12th Edition of La Lit Tana was held on Friday at the premises of the Embassy of India in Tsaralalana.

Seven Malagasy poets and writers took part in the event including J. Nalisoa Ravalitera, a poet and the founding member of the Circle of Poets Faribolana Sandratra, Research Professor at the University of Antananarivo and Vice-President of the Malagasy Academy.

The event included the participation of the poet Na Hassi, who shared an extract from her collection Zana-bolana (Lunar Woman).

The essence of her poetry was that in a society where women are blamed for everything, she finds her own destiny and frees herself from that imposed by others, the embassy said in a statement.

Poet Hobiana read his poem titled "Madam" which made the audience laugh, "Embona Alina" the melancholy of a twilight, "Anjely Moana" a poem that explores another world difficult to explain. A silent, soft-spoken angel is called to sing a poet's song aloud, so that the deaf can hear the poet's poetic beauty.

Anne Muriel, an outstanding slammer and poet expressed her love for Madagascar during the event. She brought a message of hope, of love, from a poet who believes in the rise of Madagascar.

Riambola Mitia, a well-known poet in the world of Malagasy poetry, made his audience dream with his poems. His poems speak of beauty in poetry, of positive attitude, of song of hope, of inner peace, but above all the importance of preserving the environment.

Poet Ny Vetso shared her personal life with the audience. Her poem "Sombinaiko" was about her experiences as a mother of her first child when he was still in her womb, her poem "Ny Tsiambarateloko", said - no matter what is in my life, good or bad, I always smile, " Iny zanako any iny ", her prayer for her child.

Ny Eja Storyteller and poet made the audience ecstatic with her poems "Mamela ahy" or Forgive me for loving you, "Masiaka ianao ry fiarahamonina" or Society you are so cruel, and "Zanako" To my children which talks about love for her children: it is for you that I am fighting, you are my pride.

The Auditorium was packed with an audience composed mainly of young university students and Poetry lovers as well as poets.

Ambassador Abhay Kumar read from his latest poetry collection The Magic of Madagascar that celebrates the unique flora and fauna of Madagascar through haiku. (ANI)

