New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI): Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat and signed the guestbook of the memorial complex.

"In many respects, one of the founders of modern India, the great philosopher and humanist Mahatma Gandhi made an invaluable contribution to the cause of peace throughout the world. His ideas about freedom, virtue, and compassion remain relevant to this day, " Putin wrote in his short note.

"In many respects, Mahatma Gandhi anticipated the new, more just multipolar world order that is now taking shape. In his letters to Leo Tolstoy, he extensively reflected on the future of a world free from diktat and hegemony, founded on the principles of equality, mutual respect, and cooperation among nations. These are the very principles and values that Russia and India jointly uphold on the international stage today," Putin wrote in Russian.

His note was shared by the Russian Foreign Ministry in a post on X.

Putin laid a wreath, paid floral tributes at the memorial to the Father of the Nation at the Rajghat.

The Russian President was accompanied by Minister of State for the Ministry of External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, to the memorial site.

Putin is on his first visit to India in four years for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit with PM Modi.

Prior to his arrival at the Rajghat, the President of the Russian Federation was welcomed by President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, where he received the ceremonial tri-services guard of honour as the forecourt echoed with the sound of the Indian as well as the Russian national anthems.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Delhi LG VK Saxena, CDS General Anil Chauhan and other dignitaries were present at the ceremony at which President Droupadi Murmu and Russian President Vladimir Putin introduced each other to the dignitaries from each other's country.

Among the Russian dignitaries were Russian Defence Minister Andrey Belousov and Kremlin aide Dmitry Peskov.

Putin had arrived in the national capital on Thursday and PM Modi broke with protocol to welcome him on the tarmac. Following his arrival at the Palam Airport, PM Modi welcomed Putin with a hug.

Modi, in a post on X, stated that the "friendship" between the two leaders is a "time-tested one" and he was delighted to welcome Putin back to India after four years.

Both leaders shared the same car ride to Lok Kalyan Marg residence of the Prime Minister Modi where Putin was gifted a copy of the sacred Bhagwad Gita.

Putin will also attend a India-Russia business forum and launch the RT channel in India before participating in a banguet thrown by President Murmu in his honour. He is scheduled to depart the country late this evening. (ANI)

