New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI): Senior diplomat Mahender Singh Kanyal has been appointed as the next Indian Ambassador to Syria, the Ministry of External Affairs announced on Tuesday.

The MEA said he is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

India gifted 2000 metric tonnes of rice to Syria with an aim to strengthen food security in the middle eastern country.

The first consignment of 1000 metric tonnes of rice was handed over by India Ambassador to Syria, Hifzur Rahman to the Minister of Local Administration and Head of Supreme Relief Committee Hussain Makhlouf on Thursday, Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement on Friday.

The remaining 1000 metric tonnes of rice is expected to reach Syria on February 18. The rice is being supplied in response to a request from the Syrian government for emergency humanitarian assistance.

India is also establishing a NextGen Centre for Information Technology in Damascus, for which preparatory work has commenced, the ministry said. (ANI)

