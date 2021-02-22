Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], February 22 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia recorded 2,192 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing its total tally to 285,761, its health ministry said on Monday.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that three of the new cases were imported and the 2,189 others were local transmissions.

An additional six deaths were reported in the Southeast Asian country, bringing its death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic to 1,062.

An additional 3,414 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recoveries to 252,623 or 88.4 percent of all cases.

Of the 32,076 active cases currently, 199 are being held in intensive care units, with 91 of them in need of assisted breathing. (ANI/Xinhua)

