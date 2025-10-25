Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], October 25 (ANI): Malaysia, as the Chair of ASEAN, will be hosting the 47th ASEAN Summit and related Summits under the theme "Inclusivity and Sustainability" at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) from 26 to 28 October 2025, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Malaysia said in an official release on Saturday.

The Opening Ceremony of the 47th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits is scheduled for 26 October and will be attended by all ASEAN Leaders, including the President and the Prime Minister of Timor-Leste, Guests of the ASEAN Chair, and other invited guests.

During the ceremony, the Signing of the Declaration on the Admission of Timor-Leste into ASEAN will take place, marking its formal admission as the 11th ASEAN Member State, the official statement said.

It noted that the Summits consist of the ASEAN Summit, the ASEAN Plus One Summits between ASEAN and seven (7) Dialogue Partners, namely, Australia, China, India, Japan, Republic of Korea, Russia, the United States of America, respectively, as well as the ASEAN Plus Three Summit, East Asia Summit, ASEAN-United Nations Summit and ASEAN-New Zealand Commemorative Summit to mark 50 years of dialogue relations.

Malaysia will also host the 5th Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Summit and 3rd Asia Zero Emission Community (AZEC) Leaders Meeting at the sidelines of the Summits, the Foreign Ministry said in its release.

During the Plenary Session, the ASEAN Leaders will focus their discussions on issues related to ASEAN Community-building and ASEAN's external relations. The leaders will deliberate, among others, on ways to deepen regional integration, stimulate economic growth, and enhance ASEAN connectivity. On external relations, the leaders will discuss efforts to reinforce ASEAN unity and Centrality, and strengthen ASEAN's commitment to a rules-based multilateral order in the evolving global geostrategic landscape.

Notably, Canada and the EU will also be sharing their perspectives on further consolidating and deepening their respective dialogue relations with ASEAN. Meanwhile, the IMF will brief the Leaders on its latest global macroeconomic assessments, the policy implications for ASEAN, and avenues to deepen IMF-ASEAN collaboration.

During the Retreat Session, the leaders will review the implementation of the Five-Point Consensus (5PC) on Myanmar and the way forward to address the political and humanitarian crisis in the country, and will exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual concern.

At the ASEAN Plus One Summits, the leaders will review the progress of ASEAN Plus One dialogue relations and its future direction, as well as exchange views on regional and international issues. Among the topics that will be discussed, among others, including trade and investment, supply chain resilience, digitalisation, renewable energy, green growth, as well as regional and international issues of common concern.

The Malaysian Foreign Ministry noted that the year marks the 50th Anniversary of ASEAN-New Zealand dialogue relations. During the ASEAN-New Zealand Commemorative Summit, the leaders are expected to announce the establishment of the ASEAN-New Zealand Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP).

The statement highlighted that the 28th ASEAN Plus Three (APT) Summit on 27 October 2025, would involve the Leaders of ASEAN, China, Japan, and the Republic of Korea, who will review the progress achieved under the APT cooperation framework and its future direction, focusing on areas such as digital economy, maritime cooperation, energy, connectivity, health and education. The leaders will also exchange views on regional and international issues of common concern.

The Summit will also involve a briefing by Guests of the Chair, namely ASEAN+3 Macroeconomic Research Office (AMRO) and East Asia Business Council (EABC), on the region's macroeconomic and financial outlook, as well as regional economic growth, respectively, the official statement highlighted. (ANI)

