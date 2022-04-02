Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], April 2 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia's King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah and the Queen have tested positive for COVID-19, a palace official confirmed on Saturday.

The King and Queen were experiencing mild symptoms from the infection but are doing well, Comptroller of the Royal Household Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said in a statement.

Also Read | COVID-19 Outbreak in China: Amid Dearth of Resources, Coronavirus Infections Widely Spreading Among Elderly in Shanghai Hospital.

"The royal couple are carrying out self-quarantine as per the SOPs set by the health ministry for COVID-19 cases with light symptoms or those asymptomatic," Ahmad Fadil said.

The public are also reminded to follow standard operating procedures (SOP) for their health and safety, he added.

Also Read | London Court to Issue Warrant on Assange’s Extradition to US on April 20: WikiLeaks.

Malaysia reported 17,476 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Friday, bringing the national total to 4,219,395, according to the health ministry.

A further 30 deaths have been reported, bringing the country's COVID-19 death toll to 35,013. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)