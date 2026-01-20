New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI): Members of the Maldives' National Cadet Corps paid a visit to key historical sites in New Delhi and Agra and also held official meetings as part of their visit to India in their participation at the 77th Republic Day celebrations.

Sharing the details in a series of posts on X, the Maldives National Cadet Corps said, "India Republic Day Camp participants visited key historical sites and held official meetings with Indian officials as part of the ongoing program. These activities promote cultural exchange and international friendship"

In another post, it highlighted that the cadets would exchange cultural aspects and interact with Indian and foreign cadets.

Notably, the European Council President, Antonio Luis Santos da Costa, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will be the chief guests for the 77th Republic Day celebrations.

Approximately 10,000 special guests (including spouses) from different walks of life have been invited to witness the 77th Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path, New Delhi, on January 26, 2026, the Ministry of Defence said in an official statement.

At least 30 tableaux will roll down Kartavya Path during the Republic Day Parade on January 26, providing a vivid display of India's rich cultural heritage and developmental achievements.

The tableaux will be presented under the themes "'Svatantrata Ka Mantr - Vande Maataram' and 'Samrddhi Ka Mantr - Aatmanirbhar Bhaarat' ("The mantra of freedom - Vande Mataram" and "The mantra of prosperity - Atmanirbhar Bharat"), which also marks 150 years of the national song "Vande Mataram."

Of the total, 17 tableaux will be from States and Union Territories, while 13 will be from various Ministries, Departments and Services. Several states will highlight their unique cultural identities and development narratives. Assam's tableau will feature Ashirakandi, the craft village, while Gujarat and Chhattisgarh will interpret the "Vande Mataram" theme. Maharashtra will showcase Ganeshotsav as a symbol of Atmanirbharta, and West Bengal will depict Bengal's role in India's freedom movement.

Themes blending tradition and innovation will dominate many displays. Odisha's "Soil to Silicon" tableau will reflect growth rooted in tradition, Tamil Nadu will present India's emergence as an EV manufacturing hub, and Kerala will highlight its Water Metro and 100 per cent digital governance initiatives. Nagaland's tableau will showcase the Hornbill Festival as a marker of culture, tourism, and self-reliance.

Among the central ministries, the Ministry of Culture's "Vande Mataram: The Soul-Cry of a Nation" tableau will anchor the central theme, while the Department of Military Affairs will present a Tri-Services tableau on Operation Sindoor, symbolising jointness. A floral tableau by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs will commemorate 150 years of "Vande Mataram". (ANI)

