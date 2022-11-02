Mumbai, November 2: Police have arrested a 24-year-old man from Kurla in Mumbai for allegedly duping people on the pretext of helping them withdraw money from bank ATMs, a police official said on Wednesday.

"Last week, a woman approached the Sakinaka police station and lodged a complaint that her ATM card was exchanged by someone on the pretext of helping her withdraw money. The accused had withdrawn money from her card and also purchased gold jewellery," he said. Online Frauds & ATM Debit Card Scams: Follow These Simple Steps To Protect Yourself.

Based on the complaint, police began a probe and later nabbed the accused in Kurla. The police later recovered 44 ATM cards of different people, a motorcycle and cash from him, the official said. Husband Can’t Use Wife’s Debit Card, State Bank of India Says Family Members Not Allowed to Withdraw Money From the Same Card.

He was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 420 (cheating) and further investigation is underway, he said.

The accused has multiple cases registered against him at different police stations in the city for committing similar offences, he added.

