Glasgow [Scotland], February 27 (ANI): The exiled Pakistan-occupied Kashmir's (PoK) rights activist Amjad Ayub Mirza compared the developmental plan of Pakistan's Punjab province's new Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz with the economic model of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Smart cities, economic activities, markets and road networks for farmers, health systems--all of her programs that Maryam intends to implement during her five-year tenure are the Modi model of the economy," said Mirza.

The daughter of former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, was elected the first-ever women chief minister in her country's history on Monday.

She made notable promises in her victory speech. She presented her party's comprehensive agenda for the province of Punjab.

She further said that she would make policies to transform her province into an economic hub.

Amjad Ayub Mirza, however, raised, a question on the practicability of the implementation of her policies.

"But the question here is, without the interference of the bureaucracy and the interference of the Pakistani deep state and the establishment, how is it going to be possible that the model she wants to create in Punjab is going to be successful?" Mirza asked.

The armed forces in Pakistan have several commercial entities. They also run their businesses in the name of several foundations and trusts. The military rulers in Pakistan have created a business empire in the country. Therefore, Maryam's chances of success are negligible.

"How is she going to compete with the military-industrial complex, the military businesses? They are not going to be very happy with the private sector flourishing. A very strong military economy is dominating every sector of Punjab," said Mirza.

Maryam Nawaz secured 220 votes in the election, triumphing over her opponent, Rana Aftab Ahmad of the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), who received zero votes due to a boycott by SIC members.

Maryam Nawaz's candidacy for the chief minister position was against Rana Aftab Ahmed of the Sunni Ittehad Council. The PML-N, with a substantial number of candidates, faced competition in the election, but Maryam Nawaz's clear majority in the house ensured her victory.

The oath-taking ceremony for the Punjab Assembly members occurred earlier, with 321 out of 371 members taking their oaths. (ANI)

