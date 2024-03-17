New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is in touch with the Gujarat government over the incident of an alleged mob attack on some foreign students of Gujarat University when they were offering Namaz in the university hostel.

The state government is taking strict action against the perpetrators and two foreign students were injured in the clash, MEA said in a post on X.

"An incidence of violence took place at Gujarat University in Ahmedabad yesterday. State government is taking strict action against the perpetrators. Two foreign students were injured in the clash. One of them has been discharged from hospital after receiving medical attention. MEA is in touch with the Gujarat Government," MEA official spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.

On Saturday, a group of unidentified 20-25 people allegedly attacked a group of foreign students, pelted stones and vandalised hostel rooms in the hostel premises of Gujarat University in Ahmedabad while they were offering Namaz.

Describing details of the incident, Ahmedabad Commissioner of Police, GS Malik, said that around 300 foreign students study at Gujarat University and around 75 foreign students stay in A Block of Hostel.

"Yesterday, at around 10:30 pm a group of students were offering Namaz. Around 20-25 people came and asked them why they were offering Namaz here & should instead read it in the Masjid. An argument broke out between them, stones were pelted and their rooms were vandalised by the people who came from outside," he said.

"Police took swift action & FIR has been registered against 20-25 people...Action will be taken against those involved in this...One person has been identified. Law and order situation is under control now...Two students from Sri Lanka & Tajikistan are admitted to the hospital," he added.

Moreover, the Vice Chancellor of Gujarat University, Neerja Arun Gupta said that the FIR has been registered in the matter and that the police and the government have taken this issue seriously.

"Last night at around 10.30 pm, an incident took place in the hostel where the foreign students stay. Around 300 students study here. 75 of them stay in the A block, dedicated to foreign students. There was a clash between two groups after which, the issue escalated. Some foreign students were injured. An FIR has been registered. The police and the government have taken this issue seriously. The investigation is underway. Some videos are viral and the police are trying to investigate the trigger points," she said. (ANI)

