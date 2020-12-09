New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday organised a tour of heads of missions and their representatives to the research and manufacturing facilities of the leading biotechnology companies, Bharat Biotech and Biological E, in Hyderabad.

The tour was organised in cooperation with the Department of Bio-Technology (DBT) and the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC).

Also Read | Joe Biden to Sign Executive Order on First Day of His Presidency to Make Masks Compulsory For 100 Days.

A Ministry of External Affairs release said that the participants were briefed on India's indigenous efforts to develop COVID-19 vaccines, including ongoing clinical trials.

The release highlighted India's R&D facilities, manufacturing capacity, foreign collaborations in the fields of pharmaceuticals, including vaccine production.

Also Read | Emission Gap Report 2020: Green House Gas Emission Sets New Record in 2019; Global Temperature Likely to Increase by 3 Degree Celsius.

As the world's largest vaccine manufacturer, India will contribute significantly to global efforts for producing COVID-19 vaccines. India is committed to partnering with all interested countries in vaccine-related efforts, in the service of humanity, the release said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)