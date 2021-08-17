New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs has set up a special Afghanistan cell to coordinate repatriation and other requests from the war-ravaged country, where the security situation deteriorates after Kabul fell to the Taliban.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi took to Twitter to announce the helpline number --+919717785379-- as well as the email address MEAHelpdeskIndia@gmail.com to coordinate repatriation.

"#MEA has set up a Special Afghanistan Cell to coordinate repatriation and other requests from Afghanistan. Pls contact : Phone number: +919717785379 Email: MEAHelpdeskIndia@gmail.com," Bagchi tweeted.

A day after the Taliban terrorists entered the Afghan capital Kabul and Afghan government led by President Ashraf Ghani collapsed, the MEA said it is in constant touch with the representatives of Afghan Sikh and Hindu communities and will facilitate their repatriation to India who wishes to leave Afghanistan.

The remarks, the first official reaction of MEA after the Taliban entered Kabul on Sunday and took control of the presidential palace, noted that commercial operations from Kabul airport have also been suspended today and this has forced a pause in repatriation efforts.

"Commercial operations from Kabul airport have been suspended today. This has forced a pause in our repatriation efforts. We are awaiting the resumption of flights to restart the process," he added.

Noting that the security situation in Kabul has deteriorated significantly in the last few days and is changing rapidly, Bagchi said that the government is closely monitoring all developments in Afghanistan and was in touch with Indian nationals who wish to return.

In other recent development, over 60 countries including the US, United Kingdom, Japan, Germany, and Canada on Sunday (local time) urged "all parties" to safeguard the departure of foreign nationals and Afghans who wish to leave the war-torn country, and said that roads, airports, and border crossing must remain open.

Afghanistan government collapsed earlier on Sunday with President Ashraf Ghani leaving the country and the Taliban's entry into the capital, the New York Times reported.

Taliban terrorists have assumed control of the Afghan capital of Kabul and have taken control of the presidential palace.

As the Taliban claimed control over the Afghan capital, several countries evacuated diplomatic personnel from the country, and crowds of people flocked to the Kabul airport in an attempt to leave Afghanistan.

Reports suggest that the movement will soon proclaim the re-establishment of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. (ANI)

