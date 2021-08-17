External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday posted contacts for the MEA Special Afghanistan Cell to coordinate repatriation and other requests from the war-ravaged country. Jaishankar stated that it is important that the Government of India has accurate information about Indians there. He further said that he was monitoring the situation in Kabul continuously, adding that he understands the anxiety of those seeking a return to India.

Given the Kabul situation, important we have accurate information about Indians there. Urge that this be provided by all concerned to the MEA Special Afghanistan Cell at: Phone number: +919717785379 Email: MEAHelpdeskIndia@gmail.com — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) August 16, 2021

