Mexico City, Feb 8 (AP) Authorities in northern Mexico say they have found the bodies of 14 people in an overturned pickup truck submerged in a canal.

The civil defense office in the northern border state of Nuevo Leon said on Wednesday that five Guatemalan identification cards or passports were found on the bodies.

The office said the bodies of 10 men, three women and one minor were found Tuesday on the outskirts of the city of Monterrey.

Some of the bodies were found in the submerged vehicle, and some in the water. It was unclear how the pickup wound up in the canal.

Central American migrants frequently travel through the area to reach the border with Texas, and crashes involving vehicles driven by migrant smugglers are not uncommon in Mexico. (AP)

