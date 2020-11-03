Mexico City [Mexico], November 03 (ANI/Xinhua): Mexico reported 3,763 new cases of COVID-19 with 205 additional fatalities over the past 24 hours, the health ministry reported on Monday.

The country has so far reported a total of 933,155 cases with 92,100 deaths, said the ministry.

Due to the pandemic, Mexico, the second-largest economy in Latin America after Brazil, is facing a historic economic decline of 9 percent for 2020, according to the International Monetary Fund. (ANI/Xinhua)

