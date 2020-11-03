Vienna, November 3: At least two people were killed in multiple shootings in the Austrian capital of Vienna at Monday night at around 8 pm. Several people were also injured, including a police officer in the “terror attack”. Shooting incidents were reported in six different locations of the city. The first shooting incident took place at Seitenstettengasse area.

According to Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer, the shooting that happened on Monday evening appeared to be a terrorist attack with multiple perpetrators. One of the attackers was shot dead by Vienna police. According to reports, the attack is still underway. France 'Terror' Attack: 3 Dead As Woman Beheaded In Knife Attack Near Notre Dame Basilica in Nice.

Video of One of The Shooting Incidents:

Tw // antisemitism , mass shooting , terror attack . . . This happened in Vienna tonight,a shooting at a synagogue (aka Jews prayer house). Talk about this! Share it! This is sick and I’m honestly terrified,pls keep them in your prayers tonight!! pic.twitter.com/zRT4H9ZIF0 — Yuv✡︎ ¹ᴰia cause sick👎🏼 (@yuvsgolden) November 2, 2020

Nehammer asked the people, to stay away from the centre of the city and he even said that children are not required to go to school today. Special Forces have been called in to control the situation. The shooting took place mostly outside pubs and restaurants. The identity of the attacks is yet to be identified. The attack took place just hours before the partial lockdown, which was to be imposed to control the spread of COVID-19. France: Man Shot Dead by Police in Avignon After He Attacked Cops With Knife.

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday (local time) expressed support for Austria amidst the ongoing “terror attack” in Vienna. Macron wrote on Twitter: “We French share the shock and grief of the Austrian people struck this evening by an attack in the heart of their capital, Vienna. After France, a friendly country is attacked. This is our Europe. Our enemies must know who they are dealing with. We will not give up.”

The shooting in Vienna took place days after two knife attacks claimed the lives of three people. Security has been tightened in Paris and Nice after the stabbing incidents.