Houston, May 26 (PTI) The Indian diaspora in the US has played a significant role in deepening the ties between the two democracies, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan has said, as he declared the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government's resolve to strengthen its connect with Indian-American bodies.

Addressing the Indian diaspora in Houston, Muraleedharan said the vibrant Indian-American community is a strong pillar in its bilateral relationship.

The minister was speaking at an event organised by the Consulate General of India in Houston as part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' - an initiative of the Indian government to commemorate 75 years of Independence - on Monday night.

"It is our resolve to make our connect with the diaspora even deeper during these celebrations, as it is a global celebration, and an occasion to cherish our achievements as a modern nation, while maintaining age-old civilisational ethos, traditions and values," he said.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi sees Indians as living bridges that would connect India with the rest of the world," he said.

Muraleedharan elaborated on Prime Minister Modi's vision of India entering the 25-year period which will take it to 100 years of Independence in 2047.

The Indian government has dubbed this phase as 'amritkal' where India must persevere to transform its technology, trade, public health and economy.

Muraleedharan said: "India is making global headlines but some of the narratives and stories circulating around in the digital platforms are far from the truth, and it is our responsibility - who have India at their hearts - to counter these narratives.

"Recently, there was a discussion on the restrictions imposed by the government on the export of wheat in the context of the Ukraine crisis. We said we want to bring restrictions to protect the world, to provide help to the needy, to our neighbours in need, but it is being portrayed differently in some parts of the world”.

India remains committed to collectively strengthen global food security, particularly in countries facing conflict situations.

India will play its due role in advancing global food security in which it will uphold equity and display compassion, he said.

Muraleedharan was in the US to attend a United Nations meeting in New York. As part of outreach activities, he visited New Jersey, California and Houston.

During his brief stay in Houston, he interacted with representatives of various Indian-American organisations. Exchanged ideas to deepen the multi-faceted ties. Some of the concerns discussed were regarding education equity, as Indian degrees are not considered equal to American degrees. Other topic were on voting rights, education exchange programmes, visa facility for visiting family. The minister reiterated that the welfare of the Indian diaspora was the government's priority.

He appreciated SEWA International, US' work in evacuating Indians who were stranded in war-torn Ukraine earlier in the year.

The minister also visited the Meenakshi and Sri Guruvayurappan temples in Houston.

