World News | Minority Affairs Ministry Secy Visits Jeddah to Review Preparations for Indian Haj Pilgrims

Ministry of Minority Affairs Secretary Chandra Shekhar Kumar arrived in Jeddah to review Haj preparations for Indian pilgrims (Image: X@CGIJeddah)

New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): Ministry of Minority Affairs Secretary Chandra Shekhar Kumar, accompanied by Joint Secretary CPS Bakshi, arrived in Jeddah on Tuesday to review the ongoing Haj preparations for Indian pilgrims.

The visit is aimed at ensuring a seamless pilgrimage for Indian Haj pilgrims.

"Dr. Chandra Shekhar Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of Minority Affairs, Government of India, along with Joint Secretary Shri CPS Bakshi arrived in Jeddah on April 8th, 2025. Their visit aims at thoroughly reviewing the ongoing Haj preparations. The visit underscores the government's commitment to ensuring a seamless and well-organized pilgrimage for Indian Haj pilgrims," the Ministry of Minority Affairs said in a post on X.

Consulate General of India, Jeddah, said the visit aims at comprehensively reviewing the ongoing Haj preparations to facilitate a seamless pilgrimage for Indian Haj pilgrims.

"Glimpses from the arrival in Jeddah of Shri (Dr.) Chandra Shekhar Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of Minority Affairs, Government of India, on 08 April 2025. The visit aims at comprehensively reviewing the ongoing Haj preparations to facilitate a seamless pilgrimage for Indian Haj pilgrims," it posted on X.

The Haj pilgrimage for 2025 is set to take place in early June.

The Union Minister for Minority Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju visited Saudi Arabia from January 11, 2025 to January 14, 2025.

The visit entailed important engagements pertaining to the preparations for the Haj pilgrimage.

This included the signing of the Bilateral Agreement for Haj 2025, attending the inaugural session of the Hajj and Umrah Conference and Exhibition; and bilateral meetings with Saudi dignitaries.

During his visit, the Minister undertook comprehensive review of the arrangements for the Indian Haj pilgrims including transport arrangements, the administrative setup and healthcare facilities.

At Madinah, he visited the Indian Haj Pilgrims' Office. He also visited the Haj Terminals of the Jeddah and Madinah airports and reviewed the facilities available for the arrival and departure of pilgrims and baggage handling.

India and Saudi Arabia share a strategic partnership rooted in deep historical and civilisational linkages. Haj pilgrimage is an important aspect of bilateral relations and strong people-to-people ties between the two countries. (ANI)

