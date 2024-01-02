Riverdale (US), Jan 2 (AP) A foreign exchange student from China who was reported missing last week in Utah has been found in what authorities said was an apparent "cyber-kidnapping" scheme to extort USD 80,000 from his family.

The 17-year-old student was reported missing on Friday, a day after he was last seen at the home where he had been staying in Riverdale, about 30 miles (48 kilometres) from Salt Lake City.

Riverdale police initially said that they believed the student had been forcibly taken from his home. But on Sunday night they said he was found safe in a tent about 25 miles (40 kilometres) away from Riverdale in the Brigham City area.

He was convinced that his family in China was threatened and that he needed to isolate himself, according to police. It is unclear how he received this information or why he was isolating himself.

Meanwhile, his family had received a ransom note and photograph of the student that made it appear that he had been abducted and was in danger. The family paid USD 80,000 in ransom before he was found. (AP)

