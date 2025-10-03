Moscow [Russia], October 3 (ANI): Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi in Moscow on the occasion of the 156th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation.

Margherita offered his respects at Mahatma Gandhi's statue located in Ramenki Rayon Park in the Russian capital.

In a post on X he highlighted how Gandhi's virtues of non-violence and peace continues to guide the world towards harmony and peace.

"Commemorating the 156th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, I offered floral tributes at his statue in Ramenki Rayon Park, Moscow. Gandhiji's eternal message of truth, non-violence and peace continues to guide the world towards harmony and justice", MoS Margherita posted on X.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to Gandhi through a post on X, recalling his courage and values of service and compassion. PM said the nation would continue to follow the Mahatma's path in its quest for a 'Viksit Bharat.'

"Gandhi Jayanti is about paying homage to the extraordinary life of beloved Bapu, whose ideals transformed the course of human history. He demonstrated how courage and simplicity could become instruments of great change. He believed in the power of service and compassion as essential means of empowering people. We will keep following his path in our quest to build a Viksit Bharat," the Prime Minister wrote.

This year marks the 156th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, commemorated as the Father of the Nation for his pivotal role in India's freedom struggle.

October 2, in India, is celebrated as Gandhi Jayanti, while across the globe it is observed as the International Day of Non-Violence, following a 2007 United Nations resolution that received support from over 140 countries.

At the United Nations, the day is observed with statements from the Secretary-General and events that connect Gandhi's philosophy to today's realities. In recent years, these messages have highlighted the conflicts across the globe and reminded nations that Gandhi's belief in truth and non-violence is "more powerful than any weapon."

In India, the observance takes the form of tributes at Raj Ghat, cultural and educational programmes, and public campaigns that highlight Gandhi's ideals.

Born on October 2, 1869, Mahatma Gandhi was a leading figure in the Indian freedom struggle. Inspired by the concepts of Satyagraha and non-violence, Gandhi led the Dandi March of 1930, during which thousands walked to the sea to defy the salt law, and the Quit India Movement of 1942, a protest against British rule. (ANI)

