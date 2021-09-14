New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI): Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs V Muraleedharan will embark upon a three-day official visit to the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria from September 15-17 and will hold talks with leaders to enhance bilateral relations.

During the visit, the Minister will call on the Algerian Prime Minister Aimene Benabderrahmane and will hold talks with Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra and other dignitaries on bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement on Tuesday.

He will also interact with the Indian community in Algeria during the visit.

India and Algeria share excellent relations which are deeply rooted in their joint historical struggle against colonialism. Diplomatic relations between the countries were established in July 1962, the year Algeria gained independence, the statement added.

Bilateral trade between India and Algeria was valued at US$ 1.39 billion in 2020-21.

A number of Indian companies are operational in different sectors in Algeria. The visit is expected to provide fresh impetus to the bilateral ties. (ANI)

