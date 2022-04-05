Moscow [Russia], April 5 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia will respond to the expulsion of 30 diplomats from Italy, said Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the Italian Foreign Ministry has summoned the Russian Ambassador in Rome Sergey Razov to announce the expulsion of 30 Russian diplomats, declaring them personae non-gratae.

Also Read | Imran Ahmad Khan: UK MP Sexually Assaulted 15-Year-Old Boy in Bunk Bed After Party in Pakistan.

"Russia will respond accordingly," Zakharova said. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)