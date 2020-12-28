Moscow [Russia], December 28 (ANI/Sputnik): A further 76 people have died from coronavirus-related complications in Moscow over the past 24 hours, taking the Russian capital's total death toll to 10,989, the city's coronavirus response center said on Sunday.

"Another 76 patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, died in Moscow," the center said in a statement.

On Saturday, 73 new coronavirus-related deaths were confirmed in the Russian capital. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)