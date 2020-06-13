Coronavirus in India: Live Map

World News | Moscow's Toll from COVID-19 Rises by 44 to 3,231 in Last 24 Hrs

Agency News ANI| Jun 13, 2020 05:31 AM IST
World. (File Image)

Moscow [Russia], June 13 (Sputnik/ANI): A total of 44 COVID-19 patients died in Moscow over the past 24 hours, taking the total death toll in the capital to 3,231, the city's coronavirus response center said in a statement on Friday.

"Another 44 patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, died in Moscow," the center said.

Also Read | Delhi Records Highest Single-Day Spike of 2,137 COVID-19 Cases: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 12, 2020.

On Thursday, 49 people infected with the coronavirus died in Moscow. (Sputnik/ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

