London [UK]. March 24 (ANI): MQM supremo Altaf Hussain has strongly condemned the ongoing oppression in Balochistan and called for the immediate resignation of Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Governor of Balochistan, and the Chief Minister of Balochistan. He stated that if these leaders have any humanity left, they should step down from their positions, as they have failed to protect the rights of the people of Balochistan.

According to Hussain, innocent Baloch citizens, including women and children, are being subjected to extreme violence. He cited an incident in Quetta where members of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee staged a peaceful protest by carrying the bodies of innocent victims.

Instead of addressing their grievances, security forces resorted to excessive force, resulting in the tragic deaths and injuries of many, including a 12-year-old child. The committee's leader and human rights activist, Mahrang Baloch, was also arrested and dragged away in a humiliating manner, further escalating tensions in the region.

Hussain expressed his deep sorrow over the plight of the Baloch people and strongly condemned the government's actions. He questioned whether it was justifiable for the state to treat peaceful demonstrators, particularly women and children, with such brutality. He challenged Shehbaz Sharif and his niece Maryam Safdar, criticising their visit to Saudi Arabia for Umrah while their government continues to suppress innocent Baloch civilians.

The political leader highlighted the long-standing oppression in Balochistan, stating that for 77 years, the people of the province have been subjected to military operations, gunfire, and deprivation of basic rights. He warned that such injustices could fuel resentment among Baloch youth rather than instill patriotism.

Hussain also pointed out a concerning pattern of increased state violence around national days, such as August 14 and March 23. He criticised the authorities for intensifying crackdowns on Baloch protesters just days before Pakistan Day, arguing that instead of preparing for national celebrations, the government has chosen to silence innocent voices through force.

Altaf urged the people of Punjab not to remain silent in the face of such atrocities. He questioned how they would feel if similar injustices were inflicted upon them and called upon Punjab's youth and citizens to stand against oppression.

Furthermore, the UK-based political leader called on journalists and media analysts to stop spreading misinformation to please the ruling elite. He urged them to resign from their jobs if they could not speak the truth and instead create independent platforms to reveal the real situation in Balochistan.

On behalf of his party, Hussain expressed solidarity with the Baloch people and offered condolences for the innocent lives lost. Demanding the immediate release of Mahrang Baloch and all other detained activists, Altaf urged the country's leadership and state institutions to abandon violence and engage in dialogue to resolve the ongoing crisis in Balochistan peacefully. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)